MORAI to Unveil Cloud-Based Autonomous Driving Simulation Technology at CES 2022

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

(Image Courtesy of MORAI)

MORAI, a developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology, announced that it will unveil MORAI SIM Cloud, which uses the cloud to build simulation environments without hardware restrictions and enable simultaneous testing, at CES 2022.

MORAI SIM Cloud is the Software as a Service (SaaS) model of the existing MORAI autonomous driving simulator, MORAI SIM, that will allow users to perform simulation tests in the cloud without the process of installing any software onto local computers. The cloud-based method will play a key role in increasing test efficiency as it enables users to run a large number of simulation tests requiring multiple computers to run, with a single computer simultaneously.

MORAI SIM Cloud will also offer a test automation feature, which automatically distributes test cases in a cloud environment to perform tests and generate finalized results.

"Based on the cloud-based simulation technology we introduce at CES 2022, MORAI will actively expand domestic and global business opportunities," said Jiwon Jung, CEO of MORAI. "We will also leverage in-person engagement at this year's CES as an opportunity to further foster global partnerships and actively engage in sharing autonomous driving simulation technologies."

Per the company, MORAI is the only developer and distributor of a full-stack autonomous driving simulation platform in South Korea, with more than 100 clients, including Hyundai Mobis, Naver Labs, and Samsung Engineering. In 2021, the company has raised around two billion KRW through a bridge funding round and was nominated as a future unicorn company by the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea and garnered the Hong Dae-yong Award for Patent Technology. MORAI also received additional recognition, such as the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development Award in the Youth Enterprise Sector and the Prime Minister's Commendation.

For more information, visit: www.morai.ai

