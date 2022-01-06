Infineon’s New Generation of AURIX Microcontrollers Accelerates Electrification and Digitalization of the Car

News

At CES 2022, Infineon Technologies AG launched a new generation of its AURIX microcontroller family (MCU).

The TC4x series fosters the trends of eMobility, advanced driver assists systems (ADAS), automotive electric-electronic (E/E) architectures, and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Furthermore, its scalable family concept allows for a common software architecture enabling significant platform software savings.

Infineon’s AURIX is an automotive architecture for high-growth and safety-critical applications such as powertrain, safety, assisted, and autonomous driving, as well as domain or zone control. Given the growing vehicle complexity and the enablement of AI implementations, focus has been placed on the AURIX TC4x ecosystem to ensure fast time-to-market and ease-of-use. With its scalable family concept, AURIX is ideal for dependable electronics and software-based applications.

Per the company, a leading European car manufacturer will have about 35 AURIX MCUs on-board a new car scheduled to be produced as of the middle of this decade.

The new AURIX TC4x family supports both eMobility and the advancement of automated driving. It offers enhanced connectivity as well as advanced safety and security. Additionally, new SOTA (Software Over the Air) features help fulfill car manufacturers’ demands for fast and secure car-to-cloud connection, enabling updates in the field, plus diagnosis and analysis during vehicle usage.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com.

Read more of Embedded Computing Design’s CES 2022 coverage at https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following the @embedded_comp twitter handle.