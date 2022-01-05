Free Space Mapping Now On Arbe Robotics' Imaging Radar Perception Stack

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Arbe Robotics

During CES 2022, Arbe Robotics Ltd. introduced Free Space Mapping to its Imaging Radar perception stack.

Arbe has improved its solution with an algorithm that identifies the drivable sections in the environment surrounding the vehicle, while aggregating a map of the environment, and localizing the vehicle within this map.

Free space mapping is a critical function of autonomous driving that requires great accuracy and redundancy. The Free Space Mapping feature of Arbe's perception imaging radar, senses the unobstructed space in the environment around the vehicle.

To yield the representation of the drivable space, Arbe's radar analyzes data in all dimensions, that stems from all the targets in the field of view.

This is the first time an automotive radar is able to contribute to free space mapping. The Imaging Radar assists camera sensors with its ability to sense Doppler - the direction and velocity of moving objects, at long range and wide field of view, sensing the environment in all weather, lighting, and visibility conditions.

Previous automotive radars were not able to to perform Free Space Mapping posing a significant problem to OEM's perception teams. Relying solely on camera algorithms was a problem, but Arbe's perception Imaging radar is providing true sensor fusion that leverages the advantages of each of the individual sensors, making it an imperative component in any perception stack.

"The ability to generate a free space map and enhance perception algorithms is truly game changing for the future of autonomous driving," noted Chief Executive Officer, Kobi Marenko. "With our perception imaging radar, we're far ahead of the industry with an exceptional and cost-effective solution that offers true redundancy and safety for OEM's perception algorithms. Our breakthrough technology has transformed radar as a sensor for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous vehicles. Now, with the addition of free space mapping, we're enabling greater safety than ever before for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and anyone sharing the road with autonomous vehicles."

CES has selected Arbe as a 2022 Innovation Awards honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation product category. Perception Imaging Radar was recognized for revolutionizing autonomous vehicle sensing to support advanced perception capabilities at an affordable cost for the mass market. Arbe recently became the first automotive imaging radar company to be publicly traded in the U.S.

For more information, visit arberobotics.com

