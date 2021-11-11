eSync Alliance and Autoware Foundation Join Forces to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Software Deployment

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The eSync Alliance and the Autoware Foundation have formed a joint work group to explore how over-the-air (OTA) updates and data gathering can be optimally integrated into the software stack for the next generation of autonomous vehicles, based on eSync’s secure, bi-directional data pipeline. Per the companies, Autoware is the first "all-in-one" open-source software for autonomous vehicles.

The Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization, which supports open-source projects in the area of self-driving mobility. The foundation works to build bridges between corporate R&D and academic research; creating synergy in the development of viable autonomous driving technology.

The eSync software platform provides a secure, bi-directional data path between the cloud and any number of electronic end devices inside a vehicle. It can work across multiple operating systems and networks/busses to reach any ECU or smart sensor in the car, to provide both OTA software updates, and to handle data gathering. Using eSync creates new opportunities for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to improve their products and provide added value to their customers.

The eSync Alliance is a global initiative, including major automotive suppliers such as AlpsAlpine, Aptiv, Faurecia, Hella, Molex and ZF. Alliance members benefit from a simplified development environment, enabled by the standardization of architecture, functional behaviors and APIs. This is designed to make deployment quicker and simpler, and provide end-to-end security for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

For more information, visit: www.esyncalliance.org/