dSPACE and Foretellix Deepen Cooperation to Enhance the Safety of Automated Driving

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The joint solution integrates Foretellix's Foretify platform for product development, verification, and validation with the dSPACE Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) for HIL and SIL applications, allowing OEMs and Tier1s to ensure safety and reduce development costs and time to market of new automated driving systems (ADS).

Together, Foretellix and dSPACE offer a robust testing and verification solution that is designed to reduce the cost of testing by identifying bugs, edge cases, and unknowns early in the development cycle.

The Foretellix Foretify platform uses a quantifiable approach to safety and hyper-automation to create, orchestrate, and analyze the number of tests that these systems may encounter on the road. dSPACE Automotive Simulation Models and AURELION (advanced physics-based sensor models and photorealistic visualization) enable users to simulate and test all functions for ADS, and to reproduce and reuse these tests during all stages of the development process.



"Partnerships and partner ecosystems are key to taking on the challenges of automated driving," says Hagen Haupt, Director of Automated Driving & Software Solutions at dSPACE. "It is always a pleasure to work with highly skilled and open-minded professionals, and we are excited to combine our Automotive Simulation Models with Foretellix's verification and validation platform Foretify. This partnership is a valuable contribution, enabling our mutual customers to completely achieve their safety objectives and requirements for the validation of automated driving systems."

For more information, visit: www.dspace.com