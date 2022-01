Ansys Highlights Simulation Solutions at CES 2022

The automotive industry is experiencing its largest transformative phase in history. Simulation is a driving force to help OEMs and suppliers' engineering teams go to market faster while also meeting safety and performance requirements. From electrified powertrain specifications and emerging alternative fuels to autonomous shuttles and the latest in lidar technology, Ansys will spotlight simulation solutions that are making next generation concepts a reality.

MAZDA Motor Corporation has been working with Ansys on its MAZDA CO-PILOT CONCEPT project to actively employ advanced technologies for driver assistance systems.

With Ansys, MAZDA performs simulation-based virtual verification of optical functions during the early development stage from adaptive driving beams to the camera, lidar and radar systems that are essential to the realization of AV-ADAS technology.

Further highlights from the Ansys booth and Technology Tour include:

EasyMile: Showcasing how Ansys medini analyze supports the all-electric, Level 4 autonomous vehicle with analysis of electronically-controlled safety-related functions at concept, system, software and hardware levels

Showcasing how Ansys medini analyze supports the all-electric, Level 4 autonomous vehicle with analysis of electronically-controlled safety-related functions at concept, system, software and hardware levels Innoviz Technologies: Demonstrating how Ansys solutions are enhancing lidar technology to support safe autonomous driving – Booth #3855

Demonstrating how Ansys solutions are enhancing lidar technology to support safe autonomous driving – Booth #3855 Arbe: Exhibiting its latest 4D Imaging Radar solution with 2K high resolution to differentiate true threats from false alarms on the road

Exhibiting its latest 4D Imaging Radar solution with 2K high resolution to differentiate true threats from false alarms on the road REE Automotive: Presenting its latest EV platform and how Ansys is supporting with simulation to bring this pioneering technology to market – Booth #4865

Presenting its latest EV platform and how Ansys is supporting with simulation to bring this pioneering technology to market – Booth #4865 Velodyne: Displaying how Ansys and Velodyne are developing highly accurate physics-based models of Velodyne's lidar sensor to detect and track driving hazards for AVs – Booth #6005

Displaying how Ansys and Velodyne are developing highly accurate physics-based models of Velodyne's lidar sensor to detect and track driving hazards for AVs – Booth #6005 Ouster: Showcasing its recently unveiled DF series solid-state lidar sensors for high-volume automotive production programs, including its breakthrough long-range sensor for highway autonomy and collision avoidance. Ouster will also exhibit its OS series scanning lidar powered by its new L2X chip in simulated fog, rain, and vibration test conditions to demonstrate performance, reliability, and durability in inclement weather and challenging operational environments – Booth #3843

Showcasing its recently unveiled DF series solid-state lidar sensors for high-volume automotive production programs, including its breakthrough long-range sensor for highway autonomy and collision avoidance. Ouster will also exhibit its OS series scanning lidar powered by its new L2X chip in simulated fog, rain, and vibration test conditions to demonstrate performance, reliability, and durability in inclement weather and challenging operational environments – Booth #3843 NXP ® Semiconductors : Explaining how Ansys medini analyze is helping to enhance EV battery management systems and bring to market in line with the latest regulations – Booth #CP-18

® : Explaining how Ansys medini analyze is helping to enhance EV battery management systems and bring to market in line with the latest regulations – Booth #CP-18 Project Arrow: Hosting a VR display running an Ansys simulation by the Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association of Canada – Booth #6367

In addition to the Technology Tour, Ansys will also host "Engineering What's Next: Sustainability Focused Innovation," a live discussion taking place at the Ansys booth, presented by director of customer excellence, Pepi Maksimovic.

EasyMile, 3M, Innoviz, REE and Ansys will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Simulation as a Superpower: Bridging Speed, Safety, and Sustainability in Transportation & Mobility" at the Ansys booth on Jan. 5 at 1:30pm PST.

"2022 promises to be a pivotal year in democratization of simulation software to accelerate digital engineering transformation," says Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "Virtual prototyping and testing create new business opportunities while also reducing costs and slashing development time. We look forward to showcasing our industry-leading mobility solutions and engaging with our customers and partners at CES."

