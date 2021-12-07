Virtium Announces Availability of DDR5 Memory Modules Supporting Industrial Temperatures for Mission Critical Applications

Virtium announced the availability of new DDR5 memory modules that feature higher performance, higher density, and improved power efficiency over previous DDR generations, including enhanced signal integrity and stability for mission critical and data intensive applications.

DDR5 has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of doubling the rate of DDR4. The overall power consumption is reduced because the supplied voltage has been dropped from 1.2V to 1.1V. In addition, the power management function is moved onto the DIMM, reducing redundant power management circuitry on the motherboard for unused DIMM slots. Plus, its architecture enables future chip density to grow from 16Gb up to 32Gb and beyond, providing headroom and future scalability for DDR5-enabled systems.

The new DRAM modules combine the advanced technology of DDR5 with Virtium’s own low profile design placement technology, manufacturing, and testing processes to ensure that our DDR5 modules can operate reliably in harsh operating environments. The new DDR5s are suitable for handling high-bandwidth workloads in high computing applications such as cloud data centers, networks, and edge deployments.

The new industrial DDR5 memory modules will fully support Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake mobile processors, Intel’s Sapphire Rapids and AMD’s AM5 platform, and Zen4 Genoa processors. Virtium offers both 4800MT/s and 5600MT/s solutions, long product availability, and low cost of ownership over time.

Key features include:

Form Factors: RDIMM, UDIMM and SODIMM

Capacity ranges from 8GB up to 256GB

Full industrial temperature (-40ºC to 85ºC), shock and vibration support

JEDEC standard PC5-4800 (4800MT/s) and PC5-5600 (5600MT/s)

Provide locked bill-of-materials and advanced product change notification for five years

Ruggedization options including underfill and conformal coating

Optional heat spreader and anti-sulfuration

The new DDR5 memory modules will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

