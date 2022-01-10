Embedded Computing Design

TDK Reports Successfully Shipped Prototype HDD-Heads with Next Generation Recording Technology, MAS-MAMR

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

January 10, 2022

News

TDK Corporation announced that it has successfully shipped prototype heads with next generation recording technology, MAS-MAMR, which is co-developed with Toshiba Corporate R&D Center and Toshiba Electric Devices & Storage Corporation.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) produced the media for this technology in a three-way collaboration geared towards advancing HDD capacity in the marketplace. 

TDK already introduced the industry’s first Spin Torque element based recording technology into Toshiba’s 18TB HDD, which started production in 2021. MAS-MAMR would constitute the 2nd generation Spin Torque assisted head for the recording industry, which is aimed for more than 24 TB HDD. It utilizes the ferromagnetic coupled resonance effect from twin Spin Torque element layers inside the write head acting on the media recording layer, referred to as the MAS effect.

In collaboration with Toshiba and SDK, TDK has demonstrated that the write-ability can be improved. TDK has been studying the optimal twin element structure that can be fitted into the write gap for MAS-MAMR. It is expected that this technology can be extended up to 30TB HDDs.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

