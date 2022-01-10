TDK Reports Successfully Shipped Prototype HDD-Heads with Next Generation Recording Technology, MAS-MAMR

TDK Corporation announced that it has successfully shipped prototype heads with next generation recording technology, MAS-MAMR, which is co-developed with Toshiba Corporate R&D Center and Toshiba Electric Devices & Storage Corporation.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) produced the media for this technology in a three-way collaboration geared towards advancing HDD capacity in the marketplace.



TDK already introduced the industry’s first Spin Torque element based recording technology into Toshiba’s 18TB HDD, which started production in 2021. MAS-MAMR would constitute the 2nd generation Spin Torque assisted head for the recording industry, which is aimed for more than 24 TB HDD. It utilizes the ferromagnetic coupled resonance effect from twin Spin Torque element layers inside the write head acting on the media recording layer, referred to as the MAS effect.

In collaboration with Toshiba and SDK, TDK has demonstrated that the write-ability can be improved. TDK has been studying the optimal twin element structure that can be fitted into the write gap for MAS-MAMR. It is expected that this technology can be extended up to 30TB HDDs.

