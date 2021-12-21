Product of the Week: InnoDisk’s 10GbE LAN M.2 Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

High-speed LAN solutions are on the rise in industrial automation, surveillance, and gaming markets. But as these higher-bandwidth connectivity options find themselves beyond the core network infrastructure they must compensate for interference issues associated with the size of PCIe form factors, many of which cannot fit into today's compact IPC system designs.

To meet high-speed networking demands, InnoDisk released the EGPL-T101 M.2 10 GbE LAN module. The EGPL-T101 is manufactured in the 22 mm x 80 mm x 14.5 mm industry-standard M.2 2280 form factor, but it's more networking card than storage module with support for the following Ethernet speeds:

10 Gbps

5 Gbps

2.5 Gbps

1000 Mbps

100 Mbps

10 Mbps

This wide-ranging LAN compatibility over a single RJ45 port and present on a miniscule 31.75 mm x 28 mm x 17.7 mm companion daughter card and high-speed Cat6/6A copper shielded cable. This combination makes the EGPL-T101 M.2 2280 suitable for deployment across a range of applications including industrial machine vision, high-resolution surveillance imaging, low-latency gaming, and high-throughput networking.

Not only that, but thanks to M.2 compliance, the modules also accept up to two PCIe Gen 3 or one PCIe Gen 2 input signals.

The InnoDisk EGPL-T101 M.2 2280 10 GbE LAN Module in Action:

The EGPL-T101 M.2 10 GbE LAN module is capable of operating in 0°C to +55°C temperature ranges while consuming a maximum of just 2.5 W. Its small size, low power, and high throughput is possible thanks in part to the module's featured Marvell AQtion Ethernet Controller, which InnoDisk says delivers performance 10x faster than that of standard Ethernet controllers.



On the mechanical front, the InnoDisk EGPL-T101 M.2 10 GbE LAN module employs a 30μ” golden finger connector interface system, which allows it to withstand 5G vibrations at 7~2000Hz and 50Gs of shock at 0.5ms. The device also meets the requirements of EN61000-4-2 that signifies resilience against 8kV contact and 15kV air electrostatic discharges for ease of deployment and increased communicaitons reliability in noisy, harsh industrial settings.



The EGPL-T101 comes with a 3-year warranty.



Getting Started with the InnoDisk EGPL-T101 M.2 2280 10 GbE LAN Module

What InnoDisk calls the "lowest power and smallest 10 GbE expansion solution," the EGPL-T101 can be used with Microsoft Windows 10 or later or Linux 3.10 or later operating systems. With drivers readily available, all that's needed to get the industry's first M.2 10 GbE LAN module accelerating network speeds in your existing network is a quick download and to plug them in.

Mass production of the EGPL-T101 is expected to begin in December 2021, with availability early next year. For more information, visit InnoDisk online or check out the resoures below.



Additional Resources: