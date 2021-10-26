Top Reasons to Attend QT World Summit 2021

Join us under the virtual bigtop for the UX/UI event of the year Qt World Summit 2021. Gather with over 5 000 developers, designers, managers and executives from over 90 countries around the world. The main event will be held online on November 3, with two virtual sessions to cover the time zones of the worldwide audience CET (Berlin) for Europe/Asia and CDT (Chicago) for the Americas.

Advance the future of your software development and uncover the secrets to next-generation UI/UX! Explore from over 35 technical sessions. Discover world-class keynotes from industry leaders Creative Assembly, Panasonic Avionics, BSH Home Appliances, Girbau, and Neocis, as they reveal the latest Built with Qt developments. Be among the first to hear from Qt CEO Juha Varelius on the past and future of Qt, joined by Qt Chief Architect Lars Knoll on the latest and greatest in Qt 6, and Qt SVP of Product Management, Marko Kaasila, with his vision of software development. Expand your network with the Qt Community and connect live with thought leaders and experts inside the Speakers’ Lounge.

What to expect from the sessions:

Platform: The track offers insights of how Qt’s cross-platformness eases the life of the application developer. We will hear, for example, about the new Multimedia in Qt 6.2 and how Python can boost projects under the Qt framework and learn to add data encryption and new property bindings.

User Interface: The UI track focuses on the traditional beauty of Qt. Whether you wield widgets by writing C++ or have fallen in love with declaring your Qt Quick UIs with QML, here we will show you how you can make your UI shine brighter and faster with new features and technologies from the future.

Graphics: The graphics track doesn't only give you walkthroughs on how you to put that extra bit of *bling* into your HMI, we also explain how all those pretty pixels get to the screen in the first place. Spread visual joy with your apps with the power of modern graphics.

Tools: Productivity matters. This is not only a concern of your boss; most importantly, this is an essential element of your creativity. In this track you’ll hear tips on improving productivity with tools such as Qt Widgets, how to create automated Qt GUI testing as well as Qt Creator plugins

And much more!

