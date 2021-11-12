MicroAI Launchpad Accelerates Development of Smart Systems with Edge-Native AI

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

MicroAI announced MicroAI Launchpad, a quick start development and deployment tool.

Launchpad is designed to help organizations simplify and accelerate the design, development, testing, and deployment of next-generation smart systems, that run embedded MicroAI software on microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors (MPUs) in edge and endpoint devices.

Launchpad is designed to make it simple to handle customers with SIMs around the world and provide a flexible way to manage and reconfigure device profiles. Launchpad gives engineers a single pane of glass for customizable dashboards, including account creation, authentication, mobile SIM or LoRaWAN connectivity activation, credit card billing for global SIM connectivity, and onboarding of MicroAI’s embedded software libraries.

MicroAI’s embedded software, AtomML, enables OEMs to deploy personalized, edge-native AI models, without needing to develop static edge-AI models first in a cloud or laptop and then port them to the embedded device. Instead, MicroAI AtomML moves the training and inferencing directly to the embedded device. Per the company, Launchpad then simplifies and reduces the time and cost to integrate the MCU and MPUs into an edge device, which can be tested and scaled to POCs for mass deployment.

MicroAI Launchpad, which can be white labeled, is used by semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service providers. Semiconductor companies that offer SKUs with MicroAI embedded AI software can leverage its end-to-end device management and deliver it to their customers to help expedite design, development, testing, and deployment. In addition, OEMs directly engaged with MicroAI benefit from Launchpad’s flexibility to evaluate various hardware, software, and cloud solutions before finalizing a deployment model. For IoT service providers, Launchpad is designed to meet their need for a one-stop-shop for device certification, connectivity, and deployment.

