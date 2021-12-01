Embedded Executive: Heather Gorr, Senior Product Manager, MathWorks
December 01, 2021
There are many applications that require real-time interactions. Automotive certainly fits into that category. But the term “real time” is bothersome to me, as it’s not something that’s achievable.
We can get “near real time,” but that’s about as good as it gets. But is that good enough? That’s the question I asked Heather Gorr, Senior Product Manager for the MATLAB product at MathWorks, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.