Embedded Executive: Heather Gorr, Senior Product Manager, MathWorks

December 01, 2021

Embedded Executive: Heather Gorr, Senior Product Manager, MathWorks

There are many applications that require real-time interactions. Automotive certainly fits into that category. But the term “real time” is bothersome to me, as it’s not something that’s achievable.

We can get “near real time,” but that’s about as good as it gets. But is that good enough? That’s the question I asked Heather Gorr,  Senior Product Manager for the MATLAB product at MathWorks, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events.

