VadaTech Announces a Two Slot 3U VPX Rackmount Chassis with RTM for Conduction Cooled Modules

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of VadaTech

VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, announces the VTX985. The VTX985 is a dual slot 3U VPX chassis conduction cooled for two 3U VPX modules.

The chassis can accept a front and a Rear Transition Module (RTM). The Chassis CPU will monitor and maintain the VPX module wedge temperature, set by the user which allows testing of the conduction cooled modules without going through the thermal chamber.

Additionally, the chassis has provision to mount to a 19" Rackmount and a Universal AC power supply that provides 400W to the chassis. The chassis supplies all the necessary power (+12V, -12V, +5V, +3.3V etc.) to the module in accordance with VITA 46 specifications and a battery pack is included that provides VBAT to the module. The chassis provides the current draw on the +12V, +5V and +3.3V by the VPX module and its associated RTM.

The VTX985 also has temperature control via variable speed fans controlled by the onboard CPU which keeps the wedge at the user defined temp. The backplane provides all the necessary VITA 46 signals set by the user (NVMRO, SYSRESET, SYS_CON, driver the dual clock, etc.). All the connectors are installed P0 thru P6 and are routed from the front to the rear. The unit can be ordered with custom routing between the two modules but the default routing routes all P1 ports between the two modules. The backplane also breaks-out the JTAG signals via a header connector to enable external connection of a JTAG probe.

Additionally, the chassis comes with the VadaTech 4th Generation shelf manager (VT040) that monitors the VPX board sensors in compliance to VITA 46.11. The VT040 supports Tier 2 Health Management and comes with the VTX985 chassis. For a more complete and detailed description of the VT040, the data sheet may be downloaded from VadaTech web page.

About VadaTech

VadaTech provides innovative embedded computing solutions from board-level products, chassis-level platforms, to configurable application-ready systems. With a focus on AdvancedTCA, MicroTCA, VPX and PCIe solutions, the company offers unmatched product selection and expertise. A unique combination of electrical, mechanical, software, and system-level expertise, enables VadaTech to provide customized commercial or rugged computing solutions to meet the most complex customer requirements. VadaTech also offers specialized product solutions for VME, CompactPCI, and other architectures. A member of PICMG and VITA, VadaTech has headquarters, design and manufacturing facilities in Henderson, NV with design, support and sales offices in Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, please visit vadatech.com.