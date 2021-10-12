COM-HPC® Client Module for High Performance Edge Embedded Computing



Combining the broad connectivity of a COM-HPC® Client module Size A with the exceptional CPU and graphics performance of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ and Celeron® processors (formerly Tiger Lake Up3), SECO’s CHPC-C77-CSA provides data center computing capability for embedded edge applications.

This system on module (SOM) is powered by a selection of embedded, real time, and functional safety (FuSa) processor SKUs – with up to 4 cores and 12W – 28W thermal design power. Functional safety utilizes processor and board level features to automatically detect unsafe operation and fail in a safe manner.



The processor integrates the Iris Xe graphics core Gen12 architecture with up to 96 Execution Units. The module drives up to four simultaneous high-resolution displays via combinations of eDP or MIPI-DSI, DP++, and HDMI.

The CHPC-C77-CSA supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 with IBECC (In-Band Error Correction Code). High performance off-module interfaces include one PCIe x4 Gen 4; up to 8x PCIe Gen 3 lanes; up to 4x USB 4/3.2 and 4x USB 2 hosts; and 2x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Additional connectivity includes 12x GPIO, 2x UARTs, SoundWire, SMBus, and typical x86 management signals. The module can optionally host soldered wireless and TPM 2.0 components. Storage is implemented on a carrier board via 2x SATA 3 channels and PCIe for NVME.

Supported operating systems include Linux kernel LTS, Yocto, VxWorks 7.0, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, and Android. Artificial intelligence and computer vision libraries accelerate deployment of complex applications.

Available in industrial and commercial temperature ranges with 15-year processor availability, the CHPC-C77-CSA targets high performance edge applications - locally processing multiple high definition video streams, large groups of sensors, and other high performance peripherals.

SECO offers a COM-HPC client development kit, with a carrier board that hosts any COM-HPC® Client module, including the CHPC-C77-CSA.