Wind River Port to Intel IoT SoCs to Enable Next-Gen Requirements for Edge Intelligence

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

A recent study by Forbes says more than 65 percent of broad-base industrial organizations depend on embedded devices for success.

The report divided respondents’ demands into key technology care abouts, revealing that True Compute at the Far Edge (23%), Automated Learning and ML Functionality (11%), and Near-Real-Time Seamless Connections (11%) are the top 3 characteristics these companies are looking for in next-generation infrastructure in the manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, and medical industries.

Source: https://www.windriver.com/intelligent-systems

With the current integration of AI and IoT technology into industrial systems, this reflects the growing requirement for new development infrastructure to maximize the potential of such endpoints. This includes support for capabilities like real-time response, functionally safe operation, and performing intelligent tasks, all of which can be enabled without human intervention via AI and IoT.

In separate but related news, Wind River and Intel recently announced that the Wind River VxWorks RTOS now supports Intel’s latest line of industrial IoT-enabled SoCs. The companies say that combining the VxWorks RTOS – part of the Wind River Studio cloud-native development platform – with the Intel processors will enable industrial platforms to leverage AI and real-time computing for mission-critical applications.

Specifically, the VxWorks RTOS now supports Intel Atom x6000 Series, Intel Pentium, Intel Celeron (N and J Series), and 11th Gen Intel Core and Celeron processors. This is augmented by Wind River support for the open-source ACRN hypervisor that facilitates robust partitioning of mission- and non-mission-critical applications running in virtualized multicore systems like IoT-optimized Intel platforms.

The Intel Atom x6000 Series and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors (Elkhart Lake) include integrated resources for remote management, functional safety, TSN network synchronization, and real-time computing. The 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake) feature high-performance CPU/GPU compute with integrated AI acceleration, plus real-time capabilities for critical applications.

VxWorks makes the most of the edge IP capabilities embedded in the Intel SoCs such as Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC), functional safety blocks, and deep learning instructions/library support.

The company also expects to add support for Tiger Lake and Ice Lake devices to its avionics safety-certified Wind River Helix™ Virtualization Platform in the future.

The joint solution stack offers a robust foundation on which industrial organizations can achieve the characteristics identified in Forbes’ latest research and advance the next-generation of intelligent systems at the operational edge.

For more information, visit: www.windriver.com/intelligent-systems