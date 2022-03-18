Embedded Computing Design

Post-Quantum Cryptography Now Supported by wolfSSL

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

March 18, 2022

News

Image Provided by wolfSSL

wolfSSL Inc. announced that wolfSSL, a security library for embedded systems, supports post-quantum cryptography. Users who utilize the wolfSSL library can communicate using post-quantum cryptography on Transport Layer Security (TLS) without having to make changes to their applications.

The era of quantum computing is developing into functional reality and safeguarding network communication is fast becoming a real challenge.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are in Round 3 of narrowing down four encryption/key exchange and signature algorithms, centering on lattice-based crypto candidates. Open Quantum Safe (OQS), an open-source project, provides these finalist algorithms as a library, liboqs.

This post-quantum cryptography support for wolfSSL employs the algorithms supplied by liboqs in wolfSSL and provides it as a product that can be used in embedded systems.

Device manufacturers can integrate wolfSSL to easily incorporate post-quantum cryptography protocols into their network connectivity capabilities without changing the structure or development environment of their products.

WolfSSL publicized a sample program to try post-quantum cryptography with TLS and how-to-use-it instruction:

For more information, visit wolfssl.com.

 

