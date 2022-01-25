Antenova Reveals Atta Embedded Antenna for Remote Devices in the LTE 410/ 450 MHz Bands

Antenova Ltd, a manufacturer of antennas and RF antenna modules for M2M and the IoT, has revealed its latest antenna Atta, part number SRFI079, for LTE and smart wireless deployments in the 410 MHz and 450 MHz bands.

The Atta antenna is a flexible printed circuit (FPC) form and measures 101.0 x 20.0 x 0.15 mm. It is supplied with an I-PEX mating connector for direct integration to a circuit board and a self-adhesive pad to fix it easily in position, making design integration easy.

The LTE 450 spectrum is relatively new, with 65 deployments in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and LTE 450 is available in 25 of these. This is expected to grow, as spectrum is allocated in more regions.

LTE 450 MHz is used by private network providers in the utilities, public safety, and transport sectors for M2M traffic, smart grids, smart cities, EV charging, and rural broadband networks. Europe leads the roll-out with utilities using LTE 450 MHz for critical comms and automated meter reading infrastructure connecting remote areas.

The 450 MHz band compares favourably to 900 MHz for these applications, because at 900 MHz four times as many base stations are needed to cover the same geographical area.

The Atta antenna provides connectivity for devices on these networks, in particular meters and rugged smart phones, and hand-held mobile devices using Cat 4 modules.

Michael Castle, Product Marketing Manager at Antenova, said, “The 450 MHz frequency allows good antenna propagation and more reliable coverage as well as large coverage for each base station with lower infrastructure costs, and a flexible antenna gives designers a number of options for product design. The antenna can be folded, curved, or placed flat in a design, or tucked inside the housing of a small device.”

For more information, visit Antenova.