Vecow and Blaize Launch the Vecow ECX-2400 Workstation-Grade AI Computing System

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Vecow and Blaize

The Vecow ECX-2400 AI Computing System harnesses the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) based Xplorer AI accelerator to produce AI performance with higher system reliability, lower power consumption, and faster time-to-market.

Vecow ECX-2400 AI was developed for smart AOI, public security, robotic control, traffic vision, and any Industry 4.0/AIoT applications at the edge with less total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Vecow ECX-2400 AI is powered by workstation-grade 10-core 10th Gen Intel Xeon/Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor and integrates the Blaize Xplorer X1600P PCIe series AI accelerator card which supports up to 80 TOPS of AI inference performance in an efficient and rugged configuration.

According to Vecow, the ECX-2400 AI features smart system protection functions including 12V to 50V wide range DC power input, 80V surge protection, software ignition power control and even 250W system power budget, making it the trusted solution for any mission critical AI accelerating tasks at the edge.

The Blaize software programmable GSP architecture provides a low latency and high- performance inference processing solution demanding less memory with fewer access, yielding an ideal low latency AI system that consumes less power than other accelerators.

Vecow ECX-2400 AI has integrated the Blaize Picasso SDK into VHub AI developer software, enabling the users to easily develop, deploy and manage edge AI inference systems with single-core or quad-core Blaize Xplorer AI Inference Accelerators.

For more information, please visit vecow.com and blaize.com.