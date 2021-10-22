Infineon Announces CIRRENT Cloud ID to Simplify Secure IoT Device-to-Cloud Authentication

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Infineon Technologies launched CIRRENT Cloud ID, a service that automates cloud certificate provisioning and IoT device-to-cloud authentication.

The service is designed to extend the chain of trust and makes tasks secure from chip-to-cloud, while lowering companies’ total cost of ownership. Cloud ID is ideal for cloud-connected product companies in the industrial, consumer, healthcare, medical, and manufacturing industries.

Infineon’s Cloud ID provides cryptographic security with a cloud-based certificate delivery mechanism and is designed to simplify the manufacturing process.

According to the company, Cloud ID has multiple advantages over traditional approaches such as:

Simplifying the manufacturing process, while maintaining the capability to have individual certificates without complex IT systems and processes

Providing asymmetric key security that leverage Infineon’s trusted security and the strength of the X.509 certificates without the complex infrastructure

Comes with automatic provisioning to the cloud. Users can configure a cloud-to-cloud connection and provisioning with a private cloud, public cloud, or AWS IoT Core

Provides users the ability to monitor, track, and audit registration and provisioning

Lowers total cost of ownership by replacing NRE and operational costs of an HSM.

Using Cloud ID the user can set up a free CIRRENT account and configures cloud-to-cloud connection between the CIRRENT Cloud ID Service and their Product Cloud. A Cloud ID compatible batch of chips, containing X.509 certificates, are delivered to the manufacturing location, where a technician registers them using a smartphone. The X.509 certificates are automatically provisioned to the product cloud. Users can log into the CIRRENT console to download their certificates, audit and track registrations and provisioning.

Infineon CIRRENT Cloud ID is available now.

For more information, visit: www.cypress.com/CIRRENTCLOUD_ID or www.infineon.io.