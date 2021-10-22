Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Announces CIRRENT Cloud ID to Simplify Secure IoT Device-to-Cloud Authentication

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 22, 2021

News

Infineon Announces CIRRENT Cloud ID to Simplify Secure IoT Device-to-Cloud Authentication

Infineon Technologies launched CIRRENT Cloud ID, a service that automates cloud certificate provisioning and IoT device-to-cloud authentication.

The service is designed to extend the chain of trust and makes tasks secure from chip-to-cloud, while lowering companies’ total cost of ownership. Cloud ID is ideal for cloud-connected product companies in the industrial, consumer, healthcare, medical, and manufacturing industries.

Infineon’s Cloud ID provides cryptographic security with a cloud-based certificate delivery mechanism and is designed to simplify the manufacturing process.

According to the company, Cloud ID has multiple advantages over traditional approaches such as:

  • Simplifying the manufacturing process, while maintaining the capability to have individual certificates without complex IT systems and processes
  • Providing asymmetric key security that leverage Infineon’s trusted security and the strength of the X.509 certificates without the complex infrastructure
  • Comes with automatic provisioning to the cloud. Users can configure a cloud-to-cloud connection and provisioning with a private cloud, public cloud, or AWS IoT Core
  • Provides users the ability to monitor, track, and audit registration and provisioning
  • Lowers total cost of ownership by replacing NRE and operational costs of an HSM.

Using Cloud ID the user can set up a free CIRRENT account and configures cloud-to-cloud connection between the CIRRENT Cloud ID Service and their Product Cloud. A Cloud ID compatible batch of chips, containing X.509 certificates, are delivered to the manufacturing location, where a technician registers them using a smartphone. The X.509 certificates are automatically provisioned to the product cloud. Users can log into the CIRRENT console to download their certificates, audit and track registrations and provisioning.

Infineon CIRRENT Cloud ID is available now.

For more information, visit: www.cypress.com/CIRRENTCLOUD_ID or www.infineon.io.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Infineon

101 N Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo, CA 90245
Website
+49 89 234 65555

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

01 Brooks Avenue South
Thief River Falls, MN 56701
Website

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
IoT - Device Management
AI & Machine Learning
OctoML Accelerates ML Innovation Across Arm Hardware and Embedded Environments

October 21, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
B-Secur Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time to Market

October 21, 2021

MORE
Industrial
Advantech Releases Leading Industrial SQFlash BiCS5 Flash Solutions for Diverse AIoT Applications

October 19, 2021

MORE
Storage
G.SKILL Announces Flagship Trident Z5 Family DDR5 Memory

October 18, 2021

MORE