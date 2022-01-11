Rohde & Schwarz 5G mmWave Small Cell Test Solution Validated by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Rohde & Schwarz has upgraded the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester with a new option for small cell testing. Qualcomm Technologies has validated the solution, and it is now supported by the Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) for Small Cells.

OEMs of small cell infrastructure equipment operating in mmWave range (FR2) can use the QDART for Small Cells and benefit from the features of the R&S CMP200, such as fast measurement speed and parallel testing of multiple DUTs.

Small cells offer network operators the possibility to increase the capacity of existing wireless networks and meet the demands for data capacity that come with 5G use cases. They can be used in public and private networks within buildings or in outside scenarios, resulting in a growing demand for small cell infrastructure.

The R&S CMP200 is a non-signaling solution for 5G mmWave RF parametric testing. As an IF tester it combines vector signal analyzer and ARB-based generator functionality. The compact integrated solution can be customized with up to three R&S CMPHEAD30 remote radio heads (RRH), for up and down converting signals to 5G FR2 frequencies. The separate one-box tester and the R&S CMPHEAD30 RRH concept allow short RF cable lengths for an optimal link budget in radiated test environments. This approach enables testing of fully assembled FR2 devices and RFICs with both IF and mmWave RF interfaces.

Designed for R&D and production environments, the R&S CMP200 is optimized for user equipment testing.

The Qualcomm FSM100 5G RAN Platform has been adopted by many manufacturers and cellular infrastructure providers around the world due to its scalability and cost-effectiveness. Its form factor and power level are designed to address indoor and outdoor densification requirements for 5G networks and fast-paced network upgrades to 5G.

