Menlo Micro Launches Highest Power Density SP4T Switch

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Menlo Microsystems Menlo Micro released a high-power single-pole/four-throw (SP4T) DC-to-18 GHz switch providing the industry with high performance, reliability, and integration for RF switching applications.

The MM5120 outperforms EMRs across all application-critical metrics while offering the size, reliability, and speed benefits of a solid-state switch. Based on Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology, the MM5120 SP4T switch offers:

Ultra-low insertion loss

25W power handling

Highest linearity in the industry

Custom-designed built-in high-voltage charge pump

Miniature 5.2mm x 4.2mm LGA package (eliminating the need for external components and simplifying customer layouts)

The MM5120 switch decreases the concessions developers must make when deciding between electromechanical relays or solid-state switches for RF designs. The MM5120 is the highest power density SP4T switch and will handle RF power levels of up to 25W continuous and 150W pulsed with typical insertion losses < 0.6dB at 12GHz.

Included with flexible SPI bus and GPIO digital interfaces, the MM5120 allows easy control from any host processor or test system. Another benefit included is the switch’s highly integrated design which reduces cost and complexity while simplifying the development of numerous RF systems, including:

RF filters and front ends

Device interface boards for semiconductor tests

Beamforming antennas used in advanced radio architectures and radar systems

Ultra-compact switch matrices for RF and microwave test and measurement applications.

According to Menlo Micro, “the MM5120 also features best-in-class IP3 linearity greater than 95 dBm, enabling significant reductions in distortion which is critical for applications such as beam-steering antennas used in 5G network infrastructure.”

Chris Giovanniello, co-founder and SVP marketing, Menlo Micro said. “Following on the successful releases of both the MM5130 and MM5600 products, the MM5120 will now deliver even higher levels of integration, enabling developers to drastically reduce system size, weight, power and cost. These metrics are driving the requirements of today’s most demanding wireless communications, defense and avionics, and test and measurement applications. We’re excited to see some of the disruptive system designs that our customers are able to achieve with this new product.”

