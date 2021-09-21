Digi-Key Electronics Announces Partnership with F3 Wireless to Offer RF Engineering Services

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

F3 Wireless specializes in consulting, design, and manufacturing services for electronic products and applications. As a trusted engineering partner, F3 helps companies through the stages of product design, development, certification, and manufacturing.

Digi-Key Electronics announced that it has secured an exclusive partnership with F3 Wireless through the Digi-Key Marketplace to offer their range of MicroServices.

Available to customers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, microservices from F3 can help mitigate risks and ensure performance, compliance and certification of a radio device. F3’s range of reviews and consultations include:

Schematic reviews that highlight risks and propose methods for mitigation or avoidance with regard to unintentional EMI/EMC/RSE as well as threats to radio performance

Device reviews focusing on antenna performance, testability, certification, design verification testing, and manufacturing

Manufacturing reviews to focus on manufacturability, testability, and cost

For more information about F3 Wireless and to schedule a consultation, please visit Digi-Key Marketplace.