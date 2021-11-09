Embedded Computing Design

Marvin Test Solutions Announces 16-Channel PXI Device Power Supply (DPS)

By Chad Cox

Embedded Computing Design

November 09, 2021

News

Photo Courtesy of Marvin Test Solutions

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc announced the release of the new GX3116e, 16-Channel Device Power Supply (DPS) / Source Measure Unit (SMU).

The GX3116e DPS is an ideal solution for many semiconductor tests thanks to the True 4-quadrant operation, isolated outputs, ganging capabilities for higher current, and extensive health monitoring and alarms.

Kelvin connection sensing, on a per channel basis, ensures that the Device Under Test (DUT) receives the expected excitation levels. The DUT provides protection against over-current sensing while the programmable alarms will add more safety.

Electrically isolated outputs, grouped in banks of eight channels, can be ganged together to achieve Higher current levels can be achieved by grouping electrically isolated outputs into banks of eight channels.

The GX3116e offers a full-feature virtual instrument panel used to interactively program and control the instrument. Also provided is full documentation, online help files and GtLinux, a software package providing support for Linux 32/64 operating systems.

For more information, please visit marvintest.com

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Marvin Test Solutions

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Consumer
Tips on Promoting a Successful Hardware Kickstarter

November 9, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
The R&S ATS1800M 5G NR mmWave test chamber features four CATR reflectors.
Rohde & Schwarz Presents Compact CATR-Based Multireflector Setup for RRM Testing of 5G NR mmWave Devices

November 10, 2021

MORE
Storage
The Advantages of x16 Memory Could Offset the Performance Gap

November 2, 2021

MORE
Security
Employee-Specific Hardware-Based Licensing Defeats Internal Security Threats

November 9, 2021

MORE