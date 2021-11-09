Marvin Test Solutions Announces 16-Channel PXI Device Power Supply (DPS)

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of Marvin Test Solutions Marvin Test Solutions, Inc announced the release of the new GX3116e, 16-Channel Device Power Supply (DPS) / Source Measure Unit (SMU).

The GX3116e DPS is an ideal solution for many semiconductor tests thanks to the True 4-quadrant operation, isolated outputs, ganging capabilities for higher current, and extensive health monitoring and alarms.

Kelvin connection sensing, on a per channel basis, ensures that the Device Under Test (DUT) receives the expected excitation levels. The DUT provides protection against over-current sensing while the programmable alarms will add more safety.

Electrically isolated outputs, grouped in banks of eight channels, can be ganged together to achieve Higher current levels can be achieved by grouping electrically isolated outputs into banks of eight channels.

The GX3116e offers a full-feature virtual instrument panel used to interactively program and control the instrument. Also provided is full documentation, online help files and GtLinux, a software package providing support for Linux 32/64 operating systems.

For more information, please visit marvintest.com