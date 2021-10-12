Robust Isolated SiC Gate Driver from STMicroelectronics Saves Space in Narrow SO-8 Package

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

As SiC technology becomes widely adopted to boost power-conversion efficiency, the STGAP2SiCSN simplifies design and enhances robustness and reliability in energy-conscious power systems, drives, and controls.

STMicroelectronics’ STGAP2SiCSN single-channel gate driver, optimized to control silicon-carbide MOSFETs, delivers robust performance with accurate PWM control.

Featuring galvanic isolation between the gate-driving channel and the low-voltage control, the STGAP2SiCSN operates with up to 1700V on the high-voltage rail. The input-to-output propagation time of less than 75ns ensures high PWM accuracy, with reliable switching thanks to common-mode transient immunity of ±100V/ns. Built-in protection includes under-voltage lockout with a threshold tuned to prevent SiC power switches from operating in low-efficiency or unsafe conditions, and thermal shutdown that turns both driver outputs low if excessive junction temperature is detected.

Two optional configurations are available, giving a choice of separate outputs that allow turn-on and turn-off times to be independently optimized using an external resistor or a single output with active Miller clamp function. The single output configuration enhances stability in high-frequency hard-switching applications, leveraging the Miller clamp to prevent excessive oscillation of the power switch.

The STGAP2SiCSN logic inputs are compatible with TTL and CMOS logic down to 3.3V, simplifying connection to a host microcontroller or DSP. The driver can sink and source up to 4A at gate-driving voltage up to 26V. An integrated bootstrap diode simplifies design and enhances reliability, and a shutdown mode with separate input pin helps minimize system power consumption.

Applications include electric-vehicle charging systems, switched-mode power supplies, high-voltage power-factor correction, DC/DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar power, motor drives, fans, factory automation, home appliances, and induction heating.

For more information, visit STMicroelectronics.