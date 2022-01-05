CES 2022: e-peas Booth Provides Real-Time Demonstrations

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Supplied by e-peas Visitors to the e-peas booth at CES (#61225) will be able to watch a complete ultra-low power system deployment in action.

The energy autonomous surveillance system on display will harvest its own energy to meet all its power requirements and is useful for people counting and facial recognition purposes (accessing stored data to confirm individual’s identities).

At the heart of e-peas demonstration will be the game-changing EDMS105N MCU.

The EDMS105N MCU is a power-optimized 32-bit device that can deliver 24MHz operation. It relies on an ARM Cortex-M0 processing core, thus leveraging a platform and associated tools that engineers are already familiar with.

This is the lowest power consuming Cortex-M0 MCU to be commercially available, drawing only 18µA/MHz while in active mode. It has an array of different sleep states, the lowest of which will take its current draw down to just 340nA (with its real-time clock running and 8kB SRAM retention).

A multitude of different interfaces are embedded into the MCU (UART, I2C and I2S, plus numerous GPIOs), as well as data conversion and voltage regulation elements.

"The release of our EDMS105N MCU is the culmination of many years of in-depth research and development work, and we are excited to see how extensive an impact it will have on the IoT sector in the years ahead," he continues.

