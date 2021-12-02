TT Electronics Launches Compact 700W Medical Grade Power Supply, Offering More Power Per Cubic Inch than Industry Norms

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of TT Electronics The unique high efficiency of TAAM700 eases thermal challenges, improving system reliability for space-constrained medical and industrial applications.

Woking, UK, 16 November 2021 - TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered technologies for performance critical applications, today announced the launch of its new 700 watt medical-grade enclosed power supply, the TAAM700. With a small 6.7 inch x 3.66 inch footprint, the TAAM700 provides 17.8W per cubic inch and a wide operating temperature range from ‐30°C to +70°C for thermally challenged environments. Coupled with its compact size, TAAM700's industry leading power density is ideal for space-constrained healthcare and industrial equipment, such as laser devices and robotics.

"The TAAM700 is an important addition to our already extensive medical power supply portfolio, offering 700 watt performance contrasted to the 650 watts available from other manufacturers," said Frank Rene, general manager, power/IoT solutions, TT Electronics. "Where space is at a premium and high efficiency and safety/EMC compliance is critical, medical and industrial OEMs have a smarter option for industry leading power density and optimized footprint."

This highly efficient and cost effective power supply provides 625-700 watts of continuous output power with a remote ON/OFF function, optional built‐in current share (configurable to 1.26kW) and features BF rated outputs. The TAAM700 is approved to UL/EN/IEC 60601-1. All models meet FCC PART 15 and EN55032 class B emission limits, and comply with UL, IEC, CE, UKCA and more.

The TAAM700 offers standard output voltages from 12VDC to 48VDC. All options are fully certified to applicable safety and EMC standards, reducing compliance risk, simplifying design-in, and accelerating time to market for end system designs.

About TT Electronics plc

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT solves technology challenges for a sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, electrification and automation. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions. TT has design and manufacturing facilities in the UK, North America, Sweden, and Asia. For more information about TT Electronics, visit www.ttelectronics.com.