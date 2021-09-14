Portescap’s Voice of the Customer Program Produces Motion Innovations

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Portescap is unveiling the latest motion innovations to come from its Voice of the Customer product development process.

Voice of the Customer uses Portescap customers’ technical insights and turns them into motion products that solve complex problems for their critical applications. Customer collaborations have sparked various different Portescap product platforms, all of which are fully customizable. Portescap announced the following new products inspired by customer feedback:

Quick Response Digital Linear Actuators: These actuators save process time by incorporating a low inertia Disc Magnet motor technology to enable quick linear acceleration and deceleration within the same low-profile package.

These actuators save process time by incorporating a low inertia Disc Magnet motor technology to enable quick linear acceleration and deceleration within the same low-profile package. SMART Motor: An extra terminal between the power source and the brushed motor sends electrical signals to the cloud so users can monitor motor wear and battery life, and receive warnings via software or a smartphone app.

An extra terminal between the power source and the brushed motor sends electrical signals to the cloud so users can monitor motor wear and battery life, and receive warnings via software or a smartphone app. High Speed Coreless Brush DC Motors: These coreless motors surpass 10,000 rpm and can even reach 40,000 rpm for several minutes because of modifications to the brush material and ball bearings.

These coreless motors surpass 10,000 rpm and can even reach 40,000 rpm for several minutes because of modifications to the brush material and ball bearings. Dual Motion Can Stack Actuator: This actuator provides linear and rotary motion simultaneously by stacking two permanent stepper motors into one lightweight, compact package.

The Voice of the Customer process tries to identify the technological possibilities in the next three to five years that will drive motor innovations, solve customer problems, and influence their product development.

For more information, visit Portescap.