onsemi Launches High-Performance, Low Power-Loss SUPERFET V Family of MOSFETs for Server and Telecom Applications

Offering superior switching characteristics, the new devices enable power supplies to meet 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency.

PHOENIX – Dec. 7, 2021 – onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced its new 600 V SUPERFET® V family of MOSFETs. The high-performance devices enable power supplies to meet demanding efficiency regulations such as 80 PLUS Titanium, especially at the highly challenging 10% load condition. As part of the 600 V SUPERFET family, three product groups – FAST, Easy Drive and FRFET – are optimized to deliver class-leading performance in a variety of applications and topologies.

The 600 V SUPERFET V family offers excellent switching characteristics and lower gate noise resulting in enhanced electromagnetic interference (EMI) performance – a significant benefit for server and telecom systems. Additionally, system reliability is enhanced by a robust body diode and elevated V GSS (DC ± 30 V).

“With the objective of tackling climate change, 80 Plus Titanium certification requires server and data storage hardware to deliver 90% power efficiency levels in 10% load conditions, and 96% efficiencies when dealing with 50% loads,” said, Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Power Division, at onsemi. “The FAST, Easy Drive and FRFET versions of our SUPERFET V family are meeting these demands, providing a robust solution that assures ongoing system reliability.

The FAST versions offer the ultimate efficiency in hard switching topologies (such as high-end PFC) and are optimized to deliver reduced gate charge (Q g ) and E OSS losses to enable fast switching. The initial devices include the NTNL041N60S5H (41mÙ R DS(on) ) and NTHL185N60S5H (185mÙ R DS(on) ), which are both in a TO-247 package. The NTP185N60S5H is in a TO-220 package and the NTMT185N60S5H is in a 8.0mm x 8.0mm x 1.0mm Power88 package that guarantees MSL 1 and has a Kelvin source configuration to improve gate noise and switching power loss.

The Easy Drive versions are suited to both hard and soft switching topologies and contain an internal gate resistor (R g ) as well as optimized internal capacitance. They are fit to general purpose use in many applications including PFC and LLC. In these devices, the built-in Zener diode between gate and source electrode for over 120mÙ R DS(on) gives less stress on the gate oxide and higher ESD ruggedness leading to better assembly yield and reduced field failures. Two devices are currently available with 99mÙ and 120mÙR DS(on) – the NTHL099N60S5 and NTHL120N60S5Z are both supplied in a TO-247 package.

The fast recovery (FRFET®) versions are suited to soft switching topologies such as phase-shifted full bridge (PSFB) and LLC. They benefit from a fast body diode and offer reduced Q rr and T rr . The robust diode ruggedness ensures enhanced system reliability. The NTP125N60S5FZ with built-in Zener diode offers 125 mÙ R DS(on) in a TO-220 package while the NTMT061N60S5F offers 61mÙ in a Power88 package. The lowest loss device is the NTHL019N60S5F which has the R DS(on) of just 19mÙ in a TO-247 package.