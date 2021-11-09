TDK Offers Robust Differential Pressure Transmitters for Industrial Applications

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of TDK TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) extends its MiniCell® range to include pressure transmitters in robust stainless-steel casing to measure differential pressure in industrial applications. The B58622M32* series comprises five models that measure between 0 to 500 mbar and 0 to 10 bar. Its compensated temperature range extends from -20 °C to +140 °C and the dimensions are 57 x 34 x 39 mm, including the connections.

November 9, 2021

MiniCell offers media resistance with high-alloy AISI 316L steel membrane on both pressure ports that transmit the pressure to the sensor die via oil-filled, media-separated sensor cells. The medium, which enables pressure measurement of aggressive liquids and gases, does not come into direct contact with the sensor die.

The compact pressure transmitters offer two pressure ports of G 1/8" size and an M12 plug for the electrical connection, with casing that meets IP67 protection class requirements. The product is installed with a screw connection, and the device can be assembled in any position without impairing measurement accuracy. Its integrated signal conditioning provides a calibrated analog output signal of 0.5 V to 4.5 V with high immunity against electromagnetic interference (EMI). The transmitters achieve a very high level of precision across the entire pressure range of ±1.5% FS in the temperature range of -20 °C to +140 °C.

The transmitters are ideally suited for demanding industrial applications in the field of pumps, compressors, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, automotive test systems, and systems for energy and water management. Typical applications include fill level measurement, leakage detection, flow control and filter monitoring.

Main fields of application

Pumps and compressors

Hydraulic and pneumatic systems

Automotive test systems

Energy and water management

Main features and benefits

Measuring ranges of 0 to 500 mbar and of 0 to 10 bar

Resistant to aggressive liquids and gases

High level of precision of ±1.5% FS in a temperature range of -20 °C to +140 °C

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/211109.

Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/pressure_sensor_transmitters. Please forward reader inquiries to [email protected]