Embedded Computing Design

Superior Sensor Technology Releases Interactive Product Configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 06, 2021

News

Superior Sensor Technology Releases Interactive Product Configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Pressure sensor manufacturer Superior Sensor Technology has released a 3D CAD configurator to enhance digital customer experience for design engineers.

Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the configurator’s 3D previews and native formats are designed to allow Superior Sensor to further expand the pressure sensor market. 

Superior Sensor specializes in programmable, application-specific pressure sensors that marry pressure sensor technology with Silicon Valley ingenuity. Typically found in industrial, medical, and HVAC systems, these sensors use the company’s proprietary NimbleSense architecture to improve sensor performance and provide modular building blocks that offer unique, customizable features.  

One of the most innovative blocks is the company’s Multi-Range Technology that enables a single sensor to be calibrated to support a range of pressures without any degradation in performance. This is designed to eliminate the complexity of working with multiple sensors, ensuring engineers always have an optimized sensor for their application.

By integrating these sensors into a 3D CAD configurator with “filter assistants” and native formats, Superior Sensor enables engineers to design-in these critical components. 

“Before the configurator, customers would have to contact us via phone or email to request files, and then we would send them the basic STEP file via email,” said Anthony Gioeli, VP of Marketing at Superior Sensor Technology. “Now they can download 3D models right from our website in their preferred native formats, making the engineers’ design process frictionless and less time consuming, which is a big plus.”

“With the new configurator, we’ve started seeing companies we’ve never interacted with design us in, increasing our qualified leads,” Gioeli said. “Engineers can go on our website, get the models and data sheets they need, and get right back to work.”

For more information, visit: https://superiorsensors.com/superior-product-configurator/

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Superior Sensor Technology

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
Healthcare
The Road to embedded world: MACTRON GROUP

December 2, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Premio Accelerates Rugged Edge Connectivity With 5G-Ready Fanless Computers

December 3, 2021

MORE
Processing
Microchip RISC-V FPGA SoC, Tools Provide Mid-Range Power, Performance and Thermal Alternative

December 7, 2021

MORE
Security
Image Courtesy of Eurotech
Eurotech Enters the Elite of IEC 62443 Certified Companies

December 6, 2021

MORE