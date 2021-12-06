Superior Sensor Technology Releases Interactive Product Configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Pressure sensor manufacturer Superior Sensor Technology has released a 3D CAD configurator to enhance digital customer experience for design engineers.

Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the configurator’s 3D previews and native formats are designed to allow Superior Sensor to further expand the pressure sensor market.

Superior Sensor specializes in programmable, application-specific pressure sensors that marry pressure sensor technology with Silicon Valley ingenuity. Typically found in industrial, medical, and HVAC systems, these sensors use the company’s proprietary NimbleSense architecture to improve sensor performance and provide modular building blocks that offer unique, customizable features.

One of the most innovative blocks is the company’s Multi-Range Technology that enables a single sensor to be calibrated to support a range of pressures without any degradation in performance. This is designed to eliminate the complexity of working with multiple sensors, ensuring engineers always have an optimized sensor for their application.

By integrating these sensors into a 3D CAD configurator with “filter assistants” and native formats, Superior Sensor enables engineers to design-in these critical components.

“Before the configurator, customers would have to contact us via phone or email to request files, and then we would send them the basic STEP file via email,” said Anthony Gioeli, VP of Marketing at Superior Sensor Technology. “Now they can download 3D models right from our website in their preferred native formats, making the engineers’ design process frictionless and less time consuming, which is a big plus.”

“With the new configurator, we’ve started seeing companies we’ve never interacted with design us in, increasing our qualified leads,” Gioeli said. “Engineers can go on our website, get the models and data sheets they need, and get right back to work.”

For more information, visit: https://superiorsensors.com/superior-product-configurator/

