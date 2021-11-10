STMicroelectronics Launches Cost-Effective NFC Type 2 Tag IC with Privacy Features and Augmented NDEF

Press Release

Geneva, November 9, 2021 – STMicroelectronics’ ST25TN512 and ST25TN01K NFC Forum Type 2 tag ICs deliver a new balance of cost and performance for high-volume use cases like consumer engagement, product information, and brand protection.

Also suitable for smart-city applications and access control, the ST25TN512/01K NFC tag ICs support multiple user-protection and privacy mechanisms including a 7-bit unique chip-identifier code, TruST25™ digital signature, NFC Forum T2T permanent write locks at block level, and a configurable kill mode that permanently deactivates the tag.

Certified to NFC Forum Type 2 specifications, the ST25TN512 and ST25TN01K leverage ISO 14443 standards and can be used with NFC-compatible mobiles or a dedicated short-range reader. The embedded device memory includes up to 208 bytes (1664 bits) dedicated to user content.

Support for messages in NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) allows triggering native actions on a smartphone without needing a dedicated app, such as launching a web browser or starting Bluetooth®pairing. Augmented NDEF (ANDEF) additionally enables reading dynamic information such as custom messages and unique tap codes without explicitly updating the EEPROM.

Produced by a new in-house best-in-class manufacturing process that delivers better performance, ST’s ST25TN512/01K NFC tag ICs contain an internal tuning capacitance of 50pF, which is a widely used value that allows plug-and-play integration by inlay manufacturers. The tags harvest energy from the 13.56MHz RF transmitter field and hence require only an antenna to complete the design. Additional benefits include a wide operating-temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and long data retention. The ICs can be supplied either in sawn and bumped wafer format or housed in a convenient DFN5 package.

Both the ST25TN512 and ST25TN01K are in volume production, priced from $0.065 for orders of 1000 pieces.

For more information, visit STMicroelectronics.