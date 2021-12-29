Embedded Computing Design

NevadaNano Names Naren Prasad Chief Product Architect to Lead Hardware-Enabled SaaS System Development

December 29, 2021

Press Release

NevadaNano Names Naren Prasad Chief Product Architect to Lead Hardware-Enabled SaaS System Development

The system targets the new methane emissions rules that include leak detection requirements to reduce global warming from methane emissions.

RENO, NEVADA, November 16, 2021 - NevadaNano, the world's leading innovator in gas detection sensor technology, announced that Naren Prasad joined the company to guide the Hardware enabled SaaS products to reduce methane emissions. Naren will serve as Chief Product Architect and Delivery Officer.

"As one of the original developers and innovators of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry, Naren has a long history of enabling disruptive transformation in the IoT world," said Ralph Whitten, CEO of NevadaNano. "He will be a tremendous asset to NevadaNano as we continue to drive innovation in the gas sensing industry, by providing products to reduce methane and refrigerant emissions worldwide."

Naren brings nearly 30 years of experience to NevadaNano during which he worked in software development for both new and established companies. Throughout his career he has led product development teams to define new business strategies and initiatives and deliver world leading products. He has held leadership roles for market leaders including Landis+Gyr, eMeter Corporation (now part of Siemens), and CellNet Data Systems (acquired by Schlumberger). He holds a patent for Message-Bus-Based Advanced Meter Information System with Applications for Cleaning, Estimating and Validating Meter Data.

Naren earned his B. Tech CSE from the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, India.

Featured Companies

NevadaNano

1395 Greg St.
Sparks, Nevada 89431
Website
Email
775-972-8943
