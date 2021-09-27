onsemi showcases advanced machine vision solutions at VISION

Press Release

See the latest intelligent sensing technology breakthroughs and best-in-class proprietary features at hall 10, booth G30



PHOENIX, Ariz. – 27 September, 2021 – onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, has confirmed their attendance at VISION at the Landesmesse in Stuttgart, Germany – the world’s leading trade fair for machine vision. Visitors to the onsemi booth will be able to see demonstrations of their latest intelligent sensing technologies and discuss imaging applications with its technical staff.



Featured on the booth will be the onsemi XGS family of CMOS image sensors supporting multiple resolutions and frame rates, all at a 12-bit resolution. Based upon an advanced 3.2 micrometre global shutter pixel, XGS devices offer high resolution with excellent image quality and uniformity. All devices within the XGS family share a common design and footprint, allowing a single camera design to support multiple resolutions without requiring further additional design effort.



Suitable for machine vision as well as other industrial, transportation, security and inspection applications, the XGS devices offer an energy efficient design in a compact package that is compatible with 29 x 29 mm camera designs. Available demonstrations at the onsemi booth will include the X-Cube reference design and X-Celerator FPGA development platform, based on the XGS 5000 (5.3 MP 2592 x 2048 px), XGS 16000 (16.0 MP 4000 x 4000 px) and the flagship XGS 45000 (44.7 MP 8192 x 5460 px) able to run at 8K video at 60 fps.



Alongside the XGS demonstrations, onsemi will announce and showcase a new 1/1.7in 8 MP CMOS digital image sensor that features rolling shutter operation and best-in-class embedded High Dynamic Range (eHDR) technology. The sensor delivers high quality images with enhanced low-light performance and reduced power consumption in a small size, cost-effective solution. Optimized specifically for low-light use, the superior pixel design reduces the image processing load on the host processor or image signal processor (ISP), thereby minimizing overall system power consumption.



The innovative sensor can deliver 4K video with 8 MP (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) over a high-speed, 4-lane MIPI interface operating at up to 1.68 Gb/s per lane. Well-supported by a variety of operating modes, the sensor can optimize bandwidth as needed by the intended application, thereby delivering the desired performance at very low power consumption.



Also included in the demonstration will be the AP1302 – a 13 MP capable image signal processor that can handle dual image sensors and provide all image processing functions including interlaced HDR. The AP1302 can process 540 MPixels per second, giving 30 fps at 13 MP or 120 fps at 1080 p. Features include frame rate reduction, image resizing, face detection and digital zooming and panning.



As well as the released image sensing solutions, the onsemi booth will also allow visitors to preview a number of forthcoming products. One is a 1/8 in CMOS digital image sensor with an active-pixel array of 640 x 480 that incorporates a new and innovative global shutter pixel design optimized for fast and accurate capture of moving scenes. This small size, feature-rich device is designed for high-performance while ensuring low-power operation.



Another soon to be released image sensor that will be displayed on the booth is a 1/2.9” 8 MP device based upon 1.4 micrometre stacked BSI technology. With enhanced near-infrared (NIR) response to 850 nm and 940 nm wavelengths, this sensor delivers very low power, supports a wide dynamic range, and is well-suited for battery-powered / low power applications.