Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Donato Montanari, VP and GM, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

October 20, 2021

Embedded Executive: Donato Montanari, VP and GM, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies

Low-end AI might be an oxymoron, because it’s hard to associate anything to do with AI as being low-end. But with AI evolving so rapidly, there really can be a case made for lower-end AI with machine vision. To understand what that means, what products fit that category, and most importantly, how it effects today’s embedded developers, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Donato Montanari, the Vice President and General Manager of Machine Vision at Zebra Technologies.

 
Subscribe
Featured Companies

Zebra Technologies

Website
Email
1 877 208-7756

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Automotive
Infineon Launches SLS37 V2X Hardware Security Module to Safeguard Vehicle to Everything Communication

October 19, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
Superior Sensor Technology Announces First Dual, Multi-Range Pressure Sensor for Sleep Apnea Devices

September 28, 2021

MORE
Storage
G.SKILL Announces Flagship Trident Z5 Family DDR5 Memory

October 18, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Product of the Week: Pantacor’s Pantavisor Linux Adds Device Update for Azure IoT Hub

October 19, 2021

MORE