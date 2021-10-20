Embedded Executive: Donato Montanari, VP and GM, Machine Vision, Zebra Technologies

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Low-end AI might be an oxymoron, because it’s hard to associate anything to do with AI as being low-end. But with AI evolving so rapidly, there really can be a case made for lower-end AI with machine vision. To understand what that means, what products fit that category, and most importantly, how it effects today’s embedded developers, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Donato Montanari, the Vice President and General Manager of Machine Vision at Zebra Technologies.