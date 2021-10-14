Septentrio Partners with ArduSimple, Bringing Reliable GPS/GNSS to Emerging Applications

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The mosaic-X5 and mosaic-H modules are being integrated into ArduSimple’s new evaluation kits, making resilient cm-level positioning accessible for testing and prototyping.

Septentrio announced that its compact GNSS modules mosaic-X5 and heading module mosaic-H are being integrated into evaluation kits developed by ArduSimple. With these new kits, ArduSimple brings to market triple-band RTK as a plug-and-play solution for the most popular development platforms like Arduino, STM Nucleo, Raspberry Pi, Ardupilo,t and Nvidia Jetson. ArduSimple enables applications including robotics, UAV, and autonomous systems to easily try out mosaic, a module offering the latest high-performance GNSS positioning technology.

In addition to triple-band GNSS, the mosaic module offers resilience to radio interference. This is especially important in robotic devices where electronic components such as cameras and servos are located close to the GPS/GNSS receiver, often interfering with weak GPS signals and causing positioning degradation. High-accuracy positioning is delivered at a high update-rate by mosaic-X5 in single antenna mode. Meanwhile, the board that mounts mosaic-H offers all-in functionality with dual-antenna mode for accurate GNSS heading.

