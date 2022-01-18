Product of the Week: AEWIN Technologies Co. SCB-1736 Network Appliance, Powered by Intel

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The world is now built on data intelligence, and that means we need to be connected and secure. We also need a whole lot of Ethernet.

The AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd. SCB-1736 is a mainstream network appliance designed for running SD-WANs, unified threat management (UTM), firewall, and other security applications. Built on either 10th or 11th generation Intel® Core™ or Intel® Xeon™ W processors, the scalable platform is available in two SKUs:

10 or 11 generation Intel® Comet Lake-S processor with Intel® W480E Platform Controller Hub (PCH) and support for four DDR4 DIMMs up to 128 GB, six RJ45 GbE ports, two RJ45 management ports, and two I210IS SFP ports SCB-1736B: 10th or 11th generation Intel® Comet Lake-S processor with Intel® W480E Platform Controller Hub (PCH) and support for four DDR4 DIMMs up to 128 GB, eight RJ45 GbE ports, and two RJ45 management ports

In addition to the up to 10x onboard GbE LAN ports, both versions include two PCIe Gen 3 x8 slots for system expansion via network interface cards, USB, and additional storage capacity through four SATA3 and an mSATA slot.

The system can be managed remotely thanks to an integrated Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).

The AEWIN SCB-1736 Network Appliance in Action

The Aewin SCB-1736’s compact 438 mm x 450 mm x 44 mm 1U rackmount form factor and inherent processing power make it well suited for a range of high-performance edge networking applications. For instance, the NIC bays can be configured to support flexible Ethernet configurations from 1 Gbps copper or fiber interfaces up to 100 Gbps fiber, with optional BYPASS functions.

However, the platforms also integrate a range of functionality that enable robust operation in edge data center environments. These features include a redundant 300 W power supply that protects against sudden power loss, as well as support for ECC DIMM memory depending on the processor selected.

The systems are capable of operating in 32ºF to 104ºF temperatures and can be stored anywhere from -4ºF to 167ºF.

Getting Started with the AEWIN SCB-1736 Network Appliance

The AMI UEFI BIOS makes getting started with the AEWIN SCB-1736 relatively simple. More information about the SCB-1736 can be seen in the below video with AEWIN sales director Alan Liu, or you can find out how to procure one of your own on the company’s site.

As always, datasheets and more can be found in the resources below.

Additional Resources: