Premio Accelerates Rugged Edge Connectivity With 5G-Ready Fanless Computers

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Premio Inc. announced support for 5G connectivity in its RCO-6000-CFL family of industrial edge computers.

These ruggedized computers are designed to enhance rugged edge performance, enabling ideal computing in settings once considered too rigorous to access and process the real-time data required for industrial robotics, advanced automation, and artificial intelligence (AI). The systems capitalize on the advanced features of Intel's 9th generation Core processors, integrated high-speed NVMe storage, and the latest in mobile broadband (eMBB) connectivity for 5G markets in North America.

Integrated 5G support is made possible through a proprietary carrier board design, offering plug and play options with validated global 5G modem cards. This flexible, modular design enables a variety of expansion options ranging from additional I/O ports and now 5G connectivity. The 5G module (DTB-M2BK ) will also be available in Premio’s next generation of industrial edge computers, the RCO-6000-CML product family, launching in Q1 2022 with Intel's 10th generation Core processor support (formerly known as Comet Lake).

Premio’s RCO-6000-CFL industrial product series supports rich expandability to boost wireless connectivity, streamlines integration, and unlocks automation capabilities in harsh IoT deployments. Leading edge and legacy technologies are incorporated into a single, intelligent, industrial computing solution. With more CPU cores, more memory cache, NVMe storage, and 5G capabilities, RCO-6000-CFL models are purpose-built for edge deployments. This industrial-grade solution maintains Premio’s rugged engineering through fanless design, broad voltage latitude, wide operating temperature, shock and vibration tolerance, and TPM 2.0 hardware security.

Another benefit of the RCO-6000-CFL is its flexible add-in modules that provide additional ethernet I/O ports in 1GbE/PoE (RJ45 & M12), 10GbE (RJ45), USB 3.2 (10Gbps), and a 5G ready M.2 module for scalable connectivity options in IoT deployments. By integrating Premio’s 5G module, users can toggle between dual SIM slots for multi-carrier redundancy, providing data telemetry on dedicated 5G spectrum bands. This 5G upgrade enables more comprehensive workload consolidation, responsive automation, and robust machine-to-machine communication capabilities in locations too volatile for traditional hardware design.

For more information, visit: premioinc.com