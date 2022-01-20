Keysight’s 5G Test Tools Enable Eurofins E&E Taiwan to Expand 5G Device Validation Services

Press Release

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that the company's 5G test tools have been selected by Eurofins Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Taiwan to address the 5G device conformance validation and regulatory market.

Eurofins E&E is dedicated to contributing to safer and healthier lives with innovative and high-quality laboratory, research and advisory services. Eurofins E&E Taiwan has selected Keysight's 5G test tools, based on software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms, to expand the test laboratory's 5G device validation services in Taiwan.

"Eurofins E&E Taiwan is a leading test lab that serves global markets with a broad range of validation requirements," said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight's wireless test group. "We're pleased to support Eurofins E&E Taiwan with integrated 5G test tools, based on common software and hardware platforms, that address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band."

Eurofins E&E Taiwan selected several Keysight 5G test tools, including:

Keysight combines the company's network emulation solution with a CATR chamber to create a 5G mmWave OTA test system. Eurofins E&E uses this system to address validation needs of leading 5G device manufacturers that aim to introduce products to the U.S. market. As the first test vendor to gain authorization for a 5G OTA test system covering FR2 spectrum from CTIA, an organization that represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem, Keysight is enabling Eurofins E&E Taiwan to capture early market opportunities.