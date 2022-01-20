HFCL Chooses CommAgility 5G Software for Indoor Small Cells

Press Release

HFCL Limited and Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. announced that telecom innovator HFCL has chosen CommAgility’s 5G new radio (NR) software for use in its 5G indoor small cells.

HFCL is using CommAgility’s flexible, configurable 5G NR physical layer (PHY) and Digital Front-End (DFE) software for deployment across consumer, enterprise and industry verticals. As part of CommAgility’s implementation, the Company is providing support services to install its software with HFCL’s baseband and RF hardware.

HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Transport. This includes 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul.

“CommAgility is a key technology partner for HFCL,” said Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL. “We selected CommAgility due to the flexibility, features, and performance of its PHY software, as well as its proven track record in 4G and 5G applications.

CommAgility provides the L1 PHY which is a critical module of our 5G Indoor Small Cell. Its in-depth understanding of NXP's baseband platforms and its strong partnership with NXP are crucial to enable a highly optimized L1 PHY running on NXP's baseband platform,” added Mr. Mahendra Nahata.

“We’re delighted that HFCL have chosen our 5G NR software – we look forward to working closely with them and supporting their innovative approach to 5G infrastructure,” said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. “As one of India’s largest integrated telecom network providers, they have an opportunity to shape the next generation of wireless systems.”

As part of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, HFCL is investing in building a portfolio of 5G Small Cell products that include both Indoor and Outdoor as well as FR1 and FR2 frequency bands. HFCL will benefit from CommAgility PHY software that supports this range of 5G small cell products, allowing HFCL maximum design, development and deployment flexibility. As the 3GPP specifications evolve, HFCL will also benefit from the continuous innovation of CommAgility to evolve the PHY to meet new customer requirements.

CommAgility is supplying its SmallCellPHY-5G software, which provides a 5G base station, or gNodeB, implementation of the physical layer. The software is highly configurable with a modular architecture and is tailored for use with NXP Layerscape® wireless SoC devices.