Ericsson Launches Time-Critical Communication for Real-Time 5G Experiences

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Ericsson is enhancing its 5G capabilities with the launch of an end-to-end solution that will guarantee the consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by time-critical applications and services for consumers, enterprises, and public sector.

Ericsson is enabling Time-Critical Communication through its new Critical IoT product – deployable as a software upgrade on public and private 5G networks, in wide and local areas, on any 5G frequency band. Having deployed 5G networks globally with successful rollouts of enhanced mobile broadband and Fixed Wireless Access services, the new solution will allow communications service providers to further enhance experiences in real-time media use cases like cloud gaming and AR/VR, and unlock possibilities in remote control, mobility automation, and industrial control.

Ericsson’s Time-Critical Communication is a software toolbox for resolving lags and interruptions in mobile networks. It combines the 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication standard with Ericsson innovations to mitigate major causes of latency. Built on Ericsson’s expertise in Radio Access Network, Transport, 5G Core, Service Management & Orchestration, BSS, and support services, this software product delivers consistent low latency (50ms to 1ms) end to-end at specified guarantee levels (99.9 percent to 99.999 percent) – enabling time-critical use cases at scale.

Ericsson has been piloting 5G for time-critical use cases with customers and industry partners such as BT and Hyperbat, Einride and Telia, Boliden, ABB, Audi, Fraunhofer IPT, DT and Rockwell.

