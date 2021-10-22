Embedded Computing Design

Arm Announces the Arm 5G Solutions Lab to Enable Commercial 5G Networks and 5G Connections

By Tiera Oliver

October 22, 2021

Arm announced the Arm 5G Solutions Lab in partnership with Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, business re-engineering services and solutions, and one of the 5G systems integrators for Communication Service Providers and Engineering R&D partner for Communications Technology Providers.

As more infrastructure will be required to achieve the true potential of 5G, Arm-based chips will be aiding in the development of commercial 5G networks and 5G connections, enabling more complex technology capabilities, improved provisioning, and enhanced service offerings to unlock new use-cases and revenue streams.

The Arm 5G Solutions Lab will focus on accelerating innovation for network infrastructure by providing a place for Arm's hardware and software ecosystem partners to come together and demonstrate end-to-end solutions in a live test environment. The Lab will provide secure access to partners and operators to validate solutions and gain confidence in new technologies across critical use-cases such as small cells, macro cells, private 5G networks, cloud RAN, RAN Intelligence Controller (RIC), and core network.

The Arm 5G Solutions Lab serves as a confluence where software and hardware developers, operators, and cloud service providers can come together to define KPIs, blueprints, and deployment guides to help bring forth innovations in 5G. Per the company, the Lab is a catalyst for the Arm ecosystem to develop and deploy a 5G network infrastructure that leverages the inherent benefits of the Arm architecture.

Arm has already noted support for the Lab by a set of industry leaders from cloud service providers like Google Cloud, silicon and hardware providers like EdgeQ, GIGABYTE, Marvell, NVIDIA, NXP, and Qualcomm Technologies, operators including DISH and Vodafone, software partners such as Accelleran, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, Radisys, Saankhya Labs, and Tech Mahindra, as well as organizations like GSMA. 

The Arm 5G Solutions Lab is expected to be available to developers by early 2022.

For more information, visit: Arm 5G Solutions Lab page.

Those attending Arm DevSummit this week can hear more details about the Lab in the 5G Ecosystem Campfire

