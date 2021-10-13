Antenova Introduces Antenna for Compact 4G/5G Designs with High Speed Data or Video

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Allani antenna only requires clearances of 3.25mm beneath the antenna and 15mm from each side to perform well in the sub 1GHz bands – making it a useful choice for small designs using the 617-698MHz band.

Antenova Ltd, the UK-based manufacturer of antennas and RF antenna modules for M2M and the IoT, is announcing ‘Allani’, SR4L069 — a compact SMD antenna for the 4G and 5G cellular bands. This antenna measures 45.0mm x 10.0mm x 3.3mm. It achieves good efficiency with a short ground plane, making it a good choice for designs with relatively little space on the PCB for the antenna.

Antenova created the Allani antenna to operate with in 5G bands worldwide, and in particular Band 71 in the US, which provides good coverage for 5G at 617-698MHz. The antenna also supports the fast cellular networks LTE, GSM, CDMA, DCS, PCS, WCDMA, UMTS, HSPDA, GPRS, EDGE, IMT and 5G.

The emerging 5G networks offer superior data rates and low latency, which is suitable for video streaming. The Allani antenna targets CCTV cameras over 4G and 5G, cellular Wi-Fi hotspots, remote monitoring, drone communications, Pico base stations, POS terminals M2M, and IoT applications.

Antenova provides a reference design to help designers place the antenna on the host PCB and integrate the antenna into their circuitry. Antenova’s RF team offers further RF support for their designs and testing in the company’s Anechoic chambers.

Allani is the latest in Antenova’s portfolio of antennas, which includes SMD and flexible antennas for cellular, ISM/LP-WAN, GNSS, and Wi-Fi networks.

For more information, visit Antenova.