AccelerComm Joins Small Cell Forum to Help Improve Interoperability and Maximize Spectral Efficiency for Dense 5G Networks

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

AccelerComm announced that it has joined Small Cell Forum(SCF), the industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption.

AccelerComm will contribute by bringing its 5G physical layer expertise to internal work activities, including defining solutions and designs for 5G Small Cells.

The company’s product suite includes a complete channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical components of a 5G system, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. AccelerComm’s IP packages can be integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon (ASIC), programmable hardware (FPGA), or as software solutions, covering all use cases within current standards.

