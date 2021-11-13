OpenSystems Media co-founder Mike Hopper passes away at 84

Story

We recently lost one of our company’s founding partners: Mike Hopper, who co-founded OpenSystems Media (OSM) nearly four decades ago, passed away on October 24. He was 84.

In the early 1980s, Mike, an experienced publisher, was approached by VITA Standards Organization leadership to start a magazine on a new standard called VMEBus; in this role he would work with John Black – a co-inventor of the VMEbus technology while at Motorola – as his editor and partner on the magazine, dubbed VMEBus Systems. Mike ran the business side, with John handling the editorial; several years after that, the late Wayne Kristoff joined them to handle production. Thus, OpenSystems Publishing was formed.

Close to 40 years later, the company – now called OpenSystems Media – reaches audiences across the globe and spans multiple brands in markets from automotive, aerospace, and defense to industrial, medical, IoT, and more.

That business success can be traced directly to Mike’s skill, acumen, and experience.

Born January 18, 1937, in Detroit to Mildred and Frank Hopper, Mike attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School, where he played basketball and became an all-city tennis player. He also attended and graduated from the University of Detroit, according to Mike’s obituary in the Gross Pointe News, which you can read here.

In addition to Patrick Hopper, OpenSystems Media's current president, and his wife Kate, Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet; his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Todd; and seven grandchildren.

“I lost my best friend, business partner, and father to God in Heaven,” says Pat Hopper, President of OSM. “He will be missed by all that knew him.”

Our thoughts are with our colleague Pat and his family. We are forever grateful for the company that Mike helped create all those years ago – a company that’s more like a family..

To leave a message for the family, visit youngcolonial.com.

A Catholic Mass will be held in Mike’s honor at noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Holy Cross Catholic Church/Our Lady of the River Parish, 610 Water Street, Marine City, Michigan. Visitation will occur from 11 a.m. until the Mass.