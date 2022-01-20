Kerlink & CITiLIGHT Expand Collaboration to Offer LoRaWAN® Smart Street-Lighting Systems Globally

Press Release

On the heels of launching its newest Lora WAN® gateway called iStation, Kerlink, a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), partnered with CITiLIGHT, the leading smart-lighting solution provider in India, to collaborate and deploy large smart street-lighting projects in India and internationally.

CITiLIGHT, whose systems manage more than 1 million streetlights in India, completed six projects using Kerlink IoT gateways in 2021, including the largest smart-lighting installation in the country. That project serves a population of 1.2 million people and is located in Thane district of Maharashtra. It covers an area of 67 km2 and includes 35,000 lights, of which 18,000 operate with LoRaWAN® technology.

CITiLIGHT, an OEM partner to leading Indian and global lighting companies, has completed smart-lighting projects in 112 municipalities and five smart cities and several other districts in India. Its solutions automatically manage streetlights, road lights and highway lights via VELOCITi LMS™ (Lighting Management System), the company’s web and smartphone-compatible application. It controls light-change schedules, detects faults, and notifies system owners about their streetlight networks on a real-time basis.

CITiLIGHT’s LoRaWAN® smart-lighting projects are powered by Kerlink’s Wirnet™ iStations, a long-range and low-power gateway that comes with exclusive features for remote monitoring and advanced radio network configuration. These gateways specifically meet the standard requirements of municipalities and other users that want to adopt the efficiency benefits of the IoT in customized, reliable networks that can connect high volumes of end devices and manage millions of bidirectional messages every day. More than 100 of these gateways have been installed in India’s smart-lighting systems.

CITiLIGHT estimates that streetlighting consumes as much as 40 per cent of the power used by municipal infrastructure, and in many cases implementing smart systems can deliver a return on investment (ROI) within three years, along withincreasing the overall safety of citizens by reducing the number of accidents on the streets.

According to industry reports, the installed base of smart street lighting is increasing at a CAGR of 24.8 percent globally. The 16.2 million smart streetlights operating in 2020 are estimated to increase to 48.8 million by 2025. CITiLIGHT, with its experience of automating a million-plus streetlights in India, expects to play a vital role in this growth on a global stage.

“Kerlink and CITiLIGHT plan to grow in India and internationally by designing and deploying smart street lighting projects in Europe and the U.S., where we can expect much higher adoption rates for these technologically advanced smart-lighting solutions,” said Girish Dadheech, vice president of Kerlink India.

“CITiLIGHT’s growth strategy is to develop cutting-edge, intelligent streetlight and IoT solutions that impact lives, which is in line with its mission to impact a billion lives globally by 2025,” said Aman Chawla, CITiLIGHT’s founder. “Both of our companies are leaders in their respective domains and with this collaboration we aim to set benchmarks for deployments and accelerate the pace at which the smart-city lighting projects are executed here and abroad.”