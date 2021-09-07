Crowcon Detection Instruments Integrates NevadaNano’s Molecular Property Spectrometer Flammable Gas Sensors

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Crowcon selects MPS™ sensors for its Gasman products, the industry’s first full-function, personal multi-gas monitor.

The new systems allow employees to rely on a single device to identify and alert them to the presence of 19 potentially dangerous gases in their work environment.

NevadaNano offers a variety of gas detection sensors for flammables, all of which deliver reliability and accuracy. Unlike traditional sensors, a single MPS sensor accurately reports 0-100% LEL across 19 flammable gases, including hydrogen, with a single factory calibration and no field maintenance over their lifetime. This addresses the need for a flexible sensor platform suitable for complex industrial environments and offers life-saving accuracy in environments with blended combustible gases.

Integrated, real-time measurements and built-in compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity ensures the MPS flammable gas sensors are accurate. Gas concentration readings are accurate across a wide environmental range, including rapid environmental transients, delivering false-positive accuracy. The company’s MPS sensors are immune to drift, decay, or poisoning.

The Gasman with MPS is ATEX Zone 0 approved, allowing operators to enter areas where an explosive gas atmosphere is present continuously or for long periods without concern. The use of the MPS sensor quadruples the battery life as compared to legacy solutions, protecting workers for more extended periods. A single MPS sensor accurately detects hydrogen and common hydrocarbons without recalibration in a fail-safe, poison-resistant solution.

For more information, visit NevadaNano.