NORD Drive Systems High Efficiency Solutions Cover a Wide Range of Applications for Intralogistics and Warehousing

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NORD provides configurable gear units, electric motors, and variable frequency drives for precise control of conveyor systems, sortation devices, and more.

NORD’s high-efficiency gear units, motors, and VFDs work in unison to transport items quickly with precise control and lower energy consumption. All NORD solutions focus on three core areas: energy efficiency, reliability, and safety. They are engineered to lower total cost of ownership and reduce the number of system variants.

Conveyors are essential to intralogistics and supply chain operations. NORD components assist in transporting from start to finish and can handle anything from light packing units to heavy loads and industrial containers. Their drive solutions are based on a modular concept that allows flexibility without the need for costly custom components, and each gear unit is selected to integrate into the specific system requirements provided by the customer. NORD offers over 20,000,000 standard drive configurations that have multiple mounting and shaft designs, input options, environmental protection options, and more.

NORD’s primary products for Intralogistics include:

LogiDrive™ Complete Drive Solution – LogiDrive is an energy-efficient, maintenance-friendly solution consisting of a gearbox, IE4/IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), and a decentralized variable frequency drive. Gear unit standardization and spare part reduction are achieved without sacrificing the ability to obtain modular replacements. Variable frequency drives and IE4/IE5+ motors provide constant torque over large speed ranges through a single gear unit/motor combination. In addition, Plug-&-Play decentralized technology makes for easy installation and maintenance. The LogiDrive system also maintains operational efficiency at partial load and low speeds, making it the ideal solution for the ever-changing demands of intralogistics systems.

Condition Monitoring for Predictive Maintenance – The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is ushering in a new era that focuses on the acquisition and accessibility of data from intelligent, connected devices to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate processes. With condition monitoring, drive and status data are recorded periodically or continuously to optimize the operational safety and efficiency of machines and plants. Condition monitoring provides valuable information for predictive maintenance to proactively maintain machines and plant facilities, reduce downtime, and increase the efficiency of the entire plant.

NORCON APP with NORDAC ACCESS BT – The NORDCON APP and corresponding Bluetooth stick “NORDAC ACCESS BT” is a mobile commissioning and service solution for all NORD drives. The app and Bluetooth stick work together to offer a wireless solution that assists with commissioning, drive optimization, and service requests, including management of extension units. With this system, maintenance can be simplified, enabling issues to be resolved quickly to reduce downtime. The NORDCON app also has a dashboard-style interface that is suitable for drive monitoring and fault diagnosis. A Help function and access to parameters allow parametrization of drives. The app also offers other functions such as backup, recovery, and an oscilloscope function for drive analysis.

