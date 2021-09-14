Siemens’ Aprisa Place-and-Route Solution Now Certified for GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX Platform

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

To achieve this latest certification, the Aprisa tool passed a suite of rigorous tests that confirmed the Siemens place-and-route software supports 22FDX design features. GF’s 22FDX platform is suitable for high-volume devices that require minimal idle power and low leakage, at design costs in line with those of 28nm chips.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that partner GlobalFoundries™ (GF®) has certified Siemens’ Aprisa place-and-route solution for GF’s 22FDX™ platform. As part of this certification, the companies collaborated to incorporate Aprisa enablement technology into GF’s process design kits (PDKs) to help mutual customers leverage the 22FDX platform.

Siemens’ Aprisa product line uses next-generation place-and-route technology for the design of advanced integrated-circuits (ICs). Engineered to help enable exceptional quality of results, Aprisa offers complete gate-level-to-GDSII hierarchical and block level physical implementation solutions. Siemens acquired Aprisa from Avatar Integrated Systems in August 2020 to extend its portfolio of IC EDA software.

Siemens‘ Aprisa enablement for GF‘s 22FDX platform includes RC extraction files and other essential technologies for optimizing efficiency, yield, and overall IC quality. The 22FDX PDK including Aprisa enablement is now available via GF’s Global-FoundryView portal.

For more information, visit Siemens.