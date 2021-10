Industry 4.0: From Physical Connectivity to the Cloud

IIoT technologies like AI and CV will revolutionize manufacturing operations. But I/O protocols are proving to be a real challenge to connect endpoints to the cloud. Flexible, modular hardware that supports open software might be the key to overcoming these roadblocks.

In this article, IIoT Developers will learn:

How using a hybrid interface approach for the many I/O options can be most cost-effective

Which industrial gateway solutions are best for connecting OT with IT

About creating open-source, hardware-agnostic modules that meet industry standards