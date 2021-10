Built-in Security Unlocks 5G

Radio access networks (RANs) have always been an integral part of wireless communications. But networks demand more performance and flexibility. Multi-vendor ecosystems like OpenRAN make network performance, flexibility, and interoperability possible.

In this article, developers will learn:

About the benefits of radio access network development with OpenRAN

Why open networks will advance the future of a more agile software-driven approach

How multilayered security is achieved through open and secure platforms